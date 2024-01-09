Dubai Road Naming Committee introduces new mechanism to name avenues in the emirate

The Dubai Road Naming Committee has announced a new mechanism for naming roads in the emirate that helps arrive at distinctive names integrating elements of the authentic heritage, identity and futuristic aspirations of the emirate. The new methodology relies on a combination of names and numbers to identify internal roads thus making for easier access for motorists and visitors.

His Excellency Dawoud Al Hajri, Director General of Dubai Municipality and Chairman of Dubai Road Naming Committee, underscored the usefulness of the new methodology that corelates names with numbers. He added that the Committee had devised a name selection technique in alignment with the Executive Council Decision No. 35 of 2021 on the Dubai Road Naming Committee.

HE Al Hajri said: “The Committee has curated an innovative and sophisticated methodology to name roads in Dubai, reflecting the city’s excellence and in line with its position as a model for the best cities in the world.”

The first phase of the initiative saw roads in Al Khawaneej 2 area being named. The new street names were inspired by local trees and flowers, such as Al Ghaf Street, named after one of the most popular species of trees found locally, and linking the first and second Khawaneej areas. Likewise, other streets in the area received names such as Al Sidr, Basil, Al Faggy, Al Samr, and Al Sharish.

The new names will underscore the distinctive identity, cultural legacy and futuristic aspirations of the emirate. For the first time, the names will also be factored in while designating land use and developmental projects for each sector and region.

Concept of inference

The Committee adopted the concept of inference in developing a naming process that links names, roadside signs, and other features specific to the site to help visitors mentally associate themselves with the location. Based on the new methodology, the name of the road will convey the key element of the new title via road signs, which will feature a distinctive character. The new technique will also help locate various destinations and government and private sector establishments seamlessly.

The Dubai Road Naming Committee is committed to encouraging a spirit of public participation by offering residents a chance to suggest names considering the natural profile or predominant activities different areas are known for. Measures to involve community members and accept proposals from them for new roads names will begin in upcoming phases of the initiative. The Committee will announce the start of such procedures within the respective areas.

The Committee was established by the Executive Council Decision No. 35 of 2021 and is chaired by the Director General of Dubai Municipality. Its members include representatives of the Dubai Culture and Arts Authority (Dubai Culture), Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA), and Hamdan Bin Mohammed Heritage Centre, besides four representatives with specialised experience from the Emirate of Dubai. The Committee works on identifying roads in the emirate that need to be given names, suggesting possible options and reviewing any earlier designations.

