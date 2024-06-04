5.36 PM Tuesday, 4 June 2024
"Dubai Roads": Adjusting Truck Movement Timings on Mohammed Bin Zayed Road

Dubai's Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) has announced an adjustment in the timings for truck movements on Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed Road.

The authority stated on its official account on the "X" platform: "Truck movement on Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed Road, in the section between Ras Al Khor Street and the Emirate of Sharjah, is prohibited in both directions during the following times:

    From 6:30 AM to 8:30 AM
    From 1:00 PM to 3:00 PM
    From 5:30 PM to 8:00 PM

The statement continued: "Truck drivers can use alternative routes such as Emirates Road or wait at truck rest stops during the prohibited times."

