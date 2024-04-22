6.58 AM Monday, 22 April 2024
Dubai Roads: Expected Delays at Red Line Metro Stations

The Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) in Dubai has announced expected delays at Red Line metro stations.

The RTA advises passengers to plan their journeys in advance to avoid any delays and congestion.

Additionally, passengers should ensure that their Nol card has a minimum balance of 15 AED for round-trip travel. 

The RTA also recently reopened Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Road between Al Manama Street and Dubai-Al Ain Road in both directions for traffic.

Passengers using the Red Line are encouraged to check Dubai Metro updates for convenient access to their destinations and follow instructions from metro station staff.

Furthermore, the RTA announced the reopening of the tunnel at the intersection of Beirut Street and Al Nahda Vital Street in both directions for traffic.

In case of lost vehicle plates, users can visit several designated centers, including Shamil, Al Qars, Al Mizhar Markets, Tammam Al Kindi, Al Awir Integrated Center, Al Quoz Integrated Center, Al Barsha Mall Integrated Center, and Wasl Al Jadaf Center.

Drivers are urged to stay informed about road conditions by following the RTA's official accounts for real-time updates and alerts.

Source: Al-Bayan newspaper

 

