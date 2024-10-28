Dubai’s General Directorate of Residency Issues Key Update on Exit Permits for Residency Violators

The General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs in Dubai has confirmed that the exit permit for residency law violators remains valid for 14 days from the date of issuance, even if it extends beyond the deadline, which is set for next Thursday. The permit's validity is counted from the issuance date and continues for 14 days, regardless of whether it surpasses the grace period granted by the Federal Authority for Identity, Citizenship, Customs, and Port Security to allow violators to rectify their status, ending on the 31st of this month.

The Directorate urges violators currently in the country to take advantage of the remaining days in the grace period, along with the benefits and opportunities it provides. It also noted that thousands of violators have benefited from the grace period by either adjusting their status or leaving the country without incurring any financial penalties.

Those wishing to rectify their status are advised to visit the "Amer" service centers and the Violators' Status Settlement Center in Al Aweer for those planning to exit the country. Leaving is deemed the best option for violators unable to adjust their status, as it exempts them from residence law violation fines and allows them a chance to return should they find job opportunities that match their skills and qualifications. Those who obtain an exit permit will not be subjected to a re-entry ban.

The Directorate emphasized that violators who do not adjust their status or leave the country by the grace period’s end will have all previously registered fines reinstated starting November 1. Those who secured employment contracts but did not complete their residency procedures will also incur penalties once the allocated period for completing these procedures expires.

Follow Emirates 24|7 on Google News.