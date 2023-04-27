Dubai’s international higher education institutions report an 8% annual growth

Dubai’s international higher education institutions register annual enrolment growth of 8%, according to new study

International higher education institutions in Dubai reported an 8% annual growth in the number of students enrolled, according to new data revealed by Dubai’s Knowledge and Human Development Authority (KHDA).

A new infographic released by the KHDA showed that the total number of students currently enrolled in university programmes exceeds 30,000. Additionally, the number of international students choosing Dubai to complete their higher education increased by 12%, now comprising nearly a third of all students.

Dr. Abdulla Al Karam, Director General of KHDA, said: “Dubai continues to strengthen its emergences as a leading destination for international higher education. The rise in the number of international campuses opening in Dubai and the diversity of programmes available is attracting more international students to study in the city. This progress speaks to the quality of education offered by universities and their commitment to building a truly world-class higher education sector. We look forward to working with university leaders to further advance Dubai’s position as a regional and international higher education hub.”

The landscape infographic issued by the KHDA features comprehensive data on Dubai’s higher education sector, including details on international higher education providers, students, programmes, faculty and fields of research.

For the first time, available data on graduates showed that more than 80% of students who graduated from a higher education institution in Dubai in the last two academic years were in employment or undertaking further study.

The number of programmes offered by international universities increased by 21% in the last three academic years, with degrees in business, engineering and information technology proving the most popular among international students and Emiratis. Business, media studies and information technology featured in the top three programmes among students of determination.

Data from the current academic year also showed that 60% of students are enrolled in a Bachelor’s degree, with 30% studying for a Master’s, and 2% for a doctorate. Nearly 80% of all students are enrolled on a full-time basis.

