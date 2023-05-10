Aid for People Affected by the Conflict in Sudan: Dubai’s International Humanitarian City Facilitates Two Relief Airlifts

In response to the humanitarian emergency crisis following the conflict in Sudan, two comprehensive airlifts of around 80 metric tons and 32 metric tons of aid supplies for those affected by the crisis in Sudan left Dubai’s International Humanitarian City (IHC), the world’s largest humanitarian hub this week. Vital aid supplies from UNHCR, the United Nations Refugee Agency’s Global Stockpile, were shipped from the warehouses of the IHC, in addition to essential telecommunication equipment for the World Food Programme’s Fast IT and Telecommunications Emergency and Support Team (WFP-FITTEST).

Under the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, and in line with IHC’s mandate to enable humanitarian emergency response operations and lead coordination between partners, IHC facilitated the aid airlift, which was funded through IHC’s Global Humanitarian Impact Fund. The plane departed from Dubai's Al Maktoum Airport, bound for Chad's capital N'Djamena, for the benefit of those who fled the conflict in Sudan seeking safety in neighboring countries.

This first shipment of aid is destined to serve more than 27 000 beneficiaries. It consisted of shelter items, such as blankets, sleeping mats, solar lamps, buckets, jerry cans, mosquito nets, plastic sheets, and kitchen sets.

A second plane, donated personally by HH Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, departed yesterday, Tuesday, carrying shelter items and telecommunication equipment, for the benefit of 10 000 people approximately.

IHC Chairman, His Excellency Mohammed Ibrahim Al Shaibani, expressed his gratitude to the dedicated aid workers and members of IHC who are striving to work round the clock to meet the needs of the Sudanese people, saying, " The ongoing conflict in Sudan continues to cause unfolding humanitarian crises which the IHC remains committed and ready to respond to. IHC will continue to work tirelessly to facilitate the delivery of aid from all its partners to ensure that the affected populations receive the assistance they urgently require.”

Khaled Khalifa, Senior Advisor to the High Commissioner and UNHCR’s Regional Representative to the GCC countries said: “The humanitarian situation in and around Sudan is tragic. The majority of people fleeing and seeking safety are women and children, some are still staying out in the open or under trees, while others are sleeping in makeshift shelters, and lack clean water and food. To ensure timely delivery of life-saving assistance, more support is urgently needed.” He added: "We appreciate IHC’s support in transporting much-needed relief items from UNHCR’s Global Stockpile in Dubai, which lends us a helping hand in providing emergency assistance to those fleeing Sudan and arriving in neighboring countries, including Chad.”

The ongoing conflict in Sudan has led to the displacement of hundreds of thousands of people, and the need for humanitarian aid has never been greater. The IHC recognizes the urgency of the situation and remains steadfast in supporting and working with its members and partners to provide relief speedily wherever it is needed.

Follow Emirates 24|7 on Google News.