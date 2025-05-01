Dubai's Peak-Time Population Hits 5.13 Million; 59,600 New Households Added in 2024

Data from the Dubai Data and Statistics Establishment revealed that the number of active individuals in the emirate during peak times reached 5.13 million by the end of last year. This figure includes 3,863,600 permanent residents and 1,266,400 non-residents who work in Dubai but live outside its borders.

Resident Breakdown

Among the permanent residents, 3,564,000 were non-citizens, while 299,600 were Emirati citizens. The number of UAE nationals living in Dubai increased by 2.5% compared to 292,200 in 2023.

Household Growth

Dubai recorded the addition of 59,610 new households in 2024, marking an 8.38% increase from the previous year. The total number of households reached 771,200, up from 711,590 in 2023.

Average Household Size & Residential Communities

The average household size remained steady at 4 persons per household. The number of residential communities in the emirate also grew, with 7 new communities added in 2024, bringing the total to 2,260, compared to 2,253 in 2023. These communities housed 841,600 people at the end of the year.

source: Albayan Nespaper

