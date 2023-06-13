Dubai's population in 2022 reached 3.5 million individuals, with a growth rate of 2.05%.

Dubai's population in 2022 increased by 71,600 individuals, with a growth rate of 2.05%. According to the annual population estimates issued by the Dubai Statistics Center, the population reached 3,549,900 compared to 3,478,300 in the previous year.

According to the statistics, the number of males in Dubai in the previous year reached 2,438,780, while the number of females reached 1,111,120.

The number of citizens in Dubai in 2022 was 284,650 compared to 278,785 in 2021, with an increase of 2.1%. The number of non-citizens in Dubai in the previous year was 3,265,250.

The movement of active individuals during peak hours at the end of last year in Dubai showed that the total population residing with regular residency in Dubai, as well as the total number of workers in the emirate residing outside and temporary residents, reached 4,728,750 individuals, including 1,178,850 workers in the emirate residing outside and temporary residents.

According to the Dubai Statistics Center, peak hours "people present during the day" are during the regular weekly hours from 6:30 am to 8:30 pm, and it includes the percentage of foreigners in the federal and local governments, the private sector, and residents outside the emirate, in addition to the average number of tourists and sailors arriving in the emirate.

Age Groups:

The statistics in 2022 indicated that the age group of 30-34 years accounted for the largest number of Dubai's population, with 636,074 individuals. It was followed by the age group of 25-29 years with 588,551 individuals, and then the age group of 35-39 years with 474,052 individuals. The lowest age group in the population was 70-74 years with 9,216 individuals.

