Dubai Schools- Nad Al Sheba Completes First Phase of Expansion

Under the directives of His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Defence, and Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai the Knowledge Fund Establishment (KFE) has announced the completion of the first phase of the expansion at Dubai Schools – Nad Al Sheba.

This expansion forms part of ongoing efforts to support the emirate’s education sector with high-quality options and develop a world-class, future-ready education model. The initiative supports the Dubai Social Agenda 33, which aims to raise the quality of education and nurture a talented generation in line with Dubai’s future aspirations, as outlined in the Education 33 Strategy (E33).

The project also aligns with the strategic plan approved by His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum in January 2024, to increase Dubai Schools’ capacity at a cost of AED530 million.

The expansion aims to enhance the Nad Al Sheba campus’s capacity through two main phases. Phase one, completed ahead of the 2025-26 academic year, has delivered 31 new classrooms with a capacity for 777 students. Phase two, scheduled for completion by July 2026, will increase total capacity to 2,664 places through the addition of 114 classrooms, and 31 laboratories and specialised halls. The expansion responds to population growth while enhancing access to high-quality education that meets international standards.

The development will also feature integrated sports facilities, including a semi-Olympic indoor swimming pool, an international-standard football pitch, an indoor sports hall, a fitness gym, and multi-purpose outdoor courts — reinforcing a holistic approach that combines academic and athletic excellence.

A comprehensive educational ecosystem

His Excellency Abdulla Mohammed Al Basti, Secretary General of The Executive Council of Dubai and Chairman of the Steering Committee of Dubai Schools, said: “Dubai is committed to building an inclusive and innovative education ecosystem that unlocks potential, nurtures talent and continuously evolves. Guided by the vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, and the directives of His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, we continue to work collaboratively to enrich the education system and keep pace with the highest international standards — positioning Dubai among the world’s top 10 cities for education quality, in line with the Dubai Social Agenda 33.”

He added: “The Dubai Schools project, closely monitored by His Highness Sheikh Hamdan, represents a strategic investment in Dubai’s future and its students. It strengthens the drive for knowledge and accelerates the adoption of emerging technologies and future skills across sectors, while prioritising the reinforcement of Emirati values and identity.”

His Excellency further said that the exceptional efforts of Dubai Municipality and the Knowledge Fund Establishment in supporting this project reflects the spirit of institutional collaboration that characterises Dubai. He affirmed that this strategic partnership strengthens the emirate’s capacity to realise its ambitious objectives within the education sector.

His Excellency Abdulrahman Saleh Al Saleh, Director General of Dubai Finance and member of the Dubai Schools Steering Committee, stated: “The completion of the first phase of the expansion project at the Dubai Schools Nad Al Sheba branch represents an important step towards implementing the directives of the wise leadership to develop a world-class educational system in the emirate. This project embodies Dubai's commitment to improving the quality of education and providing a modern learning environment for our children, supporting the achievement of the objectives of the Dubai Social Agenda 33 and the Dubai Education Strategy 33.”

“The Dubai Schools Steering Committee is keen to consolidate the approach of institutional partnership between various government and private entities to ensure integrated efforts and a unified vision in developing the education sector, which will positively reflect on building a qualified generation capable of keeping pace with the emirate's future aspirations,” His Excellency added.

In her remarks, Her Excellency Aisha Miran, Director General, Knowledge and Human Development Authority (KHDA), said: “The expansion of Dubai Schools Nad Al Sheba reflects the vision of His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum to empower all students, particularly Emirati students, with access to high-quality education. It demonstrates His Highness’ commitment to providing an inspiring and supportive learning environment that meets the diverse needs and aspirations of our students, while equipping them with the skills and opportunities needed to thrive in a globally competitive education system. The expansion also aligns with the goals of Dubai Plan 2033 and its social and economic agendas, and the Education 33 strategy."

His Excellency Eng. Marwan Ahmed bin Ghalita, Director General of Dubai Municipality, said: “Guided by the vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, and under the follow-up of His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Dubai continues to build a comprehensive educational model of global standing. This model provides students with high-quality learning within an integrated environment that nurtures future generations and reflects Dubai’s vision and ambitions.

Dubai Municipality is closely monitoring all stages of the project to ensure its timely completion. A dedicated supervisory team of Emirati professionals has been appointed to oversee technical and construction aspects, guaranteeing full compliance with approved standards. These efforts reflect the Municipality’s commitment to maximising available resources to enhance the efficiency of infrastructure and facilities across the emirate.

His Excellency Ahmad AbdulKarim Julfar, Chairman of the Board, Knowledge Fund Establishment, and Member of the Dubai Schools Steering Committee, said: “The expansion of the Nad Al Sheba campus aligns with our strategic vision to advance educational infrastructure in the emirate, reflecting Dubai’s forward-looking approach to education. We remain committed to providing a comprehensive educational environment that meets the needs of future generations and supports the goals of the Education 33 Strategy, under the leadership and guidance of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, to position Dubai as a global model of educational excellence.”

His Excellency Abdulla Mohammed Al Awar, CEO of the Knowledge Fund Establishment, commented: “The expansion of the Nad Al Sheba campus represents a significant milestone in our ongoing efforts to develop and enhance Dubai Schools’ facilities. We are committed to delivering this project to the highest standards, providing comprehensive educational and athletic amenities that support holistic education and foster students’ academic and physical development.”

Expanding the path of development

This project builds on the KFE’s broader expansion and development efforts, which recently included opening a new Dubai Schools campus in Al Khawaneej and expanding the existing campus in Al Barsha. These efforts reflect a progressive approach aimed at delivering an integrated education system that fulfils Dubai’s aspirations and serves the needs of future generations.

Dubai Schools offers a distinctive Emirati school model that delivers world-class education, nurtures skills and values, and reinforces national identity. The curriculum places a strong emphasis on the Arabic language, modern sciences and technology — preparing students to thrive in the future and capitalise on emerging opportunities and careers.