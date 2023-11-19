- During its first board meeting, Dubai Taxi Company PJSC appointed Mansoor Rahma Alfalasi as ceo



Dubai Taxi Company PJSC, during its first Board meeting chaired by Abdul Muhsen Ibrahim Kalbat, Chairman of Dubai Taxi Company PJSC, approved the appointment of Mansoor Rahma Alfalasi as Chief Executive Officer, effective [17 November], 2023.



Mr Alfalasi has nearly 20 years’ experience in business management within the mobility sector as part of the regulatory body at the RTA, serving as Chief Executive Officer of Dubai Taxi Corporation since 2020, up until the formation of Dubai Taxi Company PJSC earlier this month.



Before joining Dubai Taxi Corporation (now Dubai Taxi Company) as CEO, Mr. Alfalasi held various management roles at the RTA from 2014 to 2020, including the role of Director of the Drivers Licensing Department, Director of the Human Resources and Development Department, Director of the Marine Transport Department, and Director of the Administrative Services Department. Prior to joining the RTA, Mr. Alfalasi also served as Director of the Support and Resources Department at DTC from 2011 to 2014 (including serving as Acting Chief Executive Officer at DTC for four months), as Director of the Drivers Affairs Department at the Public Transport Agency (PTA) and as Manager of the Research and Studies Section at the Maritime Transport Agency (MTA).



DTC Chairman Abdul Muhsen Ibrahim Kalbat said: “I am delighted to announce that Mansoor Rahma Alfalasi will be Dubai Taxi Company’s first CEO. Having successfully delivered many successful strategic initiatives across Dubai’s transport and mobility sector over nearly two decades, Mansoor’s ability to lead and inspire teams and deliver consistent operational success will be invaluable to DTC as it embarks on the next steps in its growth agenda, particularly its planned IPO on Dubai Financial Market. On behalf of the Board, I would like to congratulate Mansoor on his appointment and wish him all the best as he leads the company forward.”



DTC CEO Mansoor Rahma Alfalasi said: “I am immensely proud and thankful to be trusted to lead DTC through this critical and exciting period for the company. Since 1995, when Dubai Taxi Corporation commenced operations, it has been a key enabler of Dubai’s success, investing in growth, world-leading technology and sustainability initiatives, in support of the Emirate’s ambitious goal to be one of the world’s leading global cities.



“As we amplify the DTC story internationally and prepare to welcome new investors through our IPO on DFM, it is a privilege and honour to lead DTC and the highly talented people across the organisation.”



In November 2023, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, issued Law No. (21) of 2023 amending the legal status of Dubai Taxi Corporation, recognising the company as a public joint stock company named ‘Dubai Taxi Company PJSC’ with financial and administrative independence enabling it to pursue its activities and objectives.



In November 2023 His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai issued Resolution No. (92) of 2023 appointing members of the Board of Directors of Dubai Taxi Company PJSC, chaired by Abdul Muhsen Ibrahim Kalbat. His Highness Sheikh Hamdan also approved the Council’s Resolution No. (93) of 2023 on ‘Dubai Taxi Company’s’ Articles of Associations including the bylaws and regulations, as well as the initiation of floating the Company’s shares for an Initial Public Offering (IPO) and defining the purposes and objectives of the Company.



In addition to the Chairman, members of the DTC Board include Ahmed Ali Al Kaabi (Vice-Chair), Shehab Hamad Abdullah Hamad Bu Shehab, Abdulla Mohammed Abdulla Bin Damithan Al Qemzi, Essa Abdulla Khamis Bin Natoof Al Falasi, Yousuf Ahmad Ali Saeed Bin Ghulaita Almheiri, Dr. Hanan Sulaiman Mohamed Khalifa Al Suwaidi.



The subscription period for DTC’s IPO starts on 21 November and is expected to close on 28 November 2023 for UAE Retail Investors and on 29 November 2023 for Qualified Investors. For more information, visit www.dubaitaxi.ae/en/IPO.







