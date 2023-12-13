Dubai Taxi Company Secures Dual Honors at 2023 IdeasUK Awards

Honoring creativity

Dubai Taxi Company PJSC (DTC) has clinched the prestigious 2023 IdeasUK Award in two categories: Digital & Technology and People & Wellbeing, in recognition of its commitment to delivering innovative, top-quality services aligned with global standards of excellence and innovation. The accolade further solidifies DTC’s position as a leader in providing smart, dependable, and sustainable transportation services.The award was accepted on behalf of the company by Chief Operations Officer during a special ceremony organized by IdeasUK in Birmingham، attended by representatives and executives from renowned global institutions.IdeasUK Awards are dedicated to acknowledging the ingenuity, ideas, and innovative achievements of organizations worldwide. Dubai Taxi Company secured the 'Digital and Technology' award for its exceptional Control Centre Operating Systems and Data Analysis project, while also earning the People and Wellbeing Award for its outstanding services catering to the well-being of the company's valued drivers.Mansoor Rahma Al Falasi, CEO of Dubai Taxi Company, said, "Winning two awards from IdeasUK, a globally renowned symbol of excellence and creativity, is yet another feather added to Dubai Taxi’s cap. It is a testament to our commitment to embracing cutting-edge technological solutions, fostering employee well-being, and upholding the highest standards of excellence. We look forward to inspiring our team to come up with innovative ideas and harness their knowledge for leadership and prosperity across all our projects."Al Falasi added, "Securing these two awards is also a global recognition of our commitment to excellence and innovation. It adds to our extensive list of prestigious accolades and is a direct result of our continuous efforts to implement the best initiatives and technology-driven solutions in our projects.”He went on to say: “We will spare no effort to consistently improve our services, align with international best practices, and provide digital, sustainable transportation services that bring happiness to our passengers. We are determined to play an active role in bolstering Dubai's transport sector's global standing and enhancing its competitiveness."Founded in 1987, IdeasUK is a global non-profit organization dedicated to promoting innovation and creativity at both corporate and individual levels. It achieves this by fostering innovation practices and enhancing suggestion systems, thereby encouraging competition among organizations worldwide to submit proposals across a diverse range of categories.

