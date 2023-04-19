Dubai Taxi honours Top 10 drivers in the number of trips via “DTC App”

The Dubai Taxi Corporation (DTC), a subsidiary of Dubai's Roads and Transport Authority (RTA), honoured 10 outstanding drivers who achieved the highest number of trips through the “DTC App” in 2022. This recognition is part of DTC's efforts to recognise and encourage drivers to excel in their jobs. The felicitation took place in an event attended by Abdullah Ibrahim Al Meer, Director of Digitisation and Commercial Development, DTC, along with several DTC directors, managers and staff members.

“Honouring outstanding drivers is one of several incentives introduced by DTC to foster a work environment that inspires all employees and spreads competitiveness and positivity spirit while rewarding high achievers. The recognition was made following an assessment of drivers' exceptional performance using the “DTC App”; one of the smart apps offered by DTC to customers,” said Al Meer.

“DTC always seeks to back RTA's strategy to revolutionise taxi-hailing services by progressively adopting e-booking and the smart app and intends to push its use to as much as 80% in the forthcoming years. The app enables customers to easily book taxis and limousines using advanced technologies that streamline the booking of transportation means. Customers can book a ride in just three steps: downloading the app and quick registration, selecting and booking the vehicle, and allowing the app to automatically locate and dispatch the nearest available vehicle to the customer's location,” concluded Al Meer.

Thanks

The honoured drivers expressed their gratitude to DTC, emphasising their dedication to doubling their efforts and persistence in fulfilling their responsibilities. They acknowledged that the recognition motivates them to excel in serving customers and add to DTC’s accomplishments and leading role in delivering transportation services at world-class standards through innovative, digital, and sustainable methods, which ultimately contribute to bringing happiness to people.

Follow Emirates 24|7 on Google News.