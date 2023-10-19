Dubai Taxi partners with DWTC to provide 24/7 limousine services for visitors and exhibitors

RTA’s Dubai Taxi Corporation (DTC) signed an agreement with Dubai World Trade Centre (DWTC) to provide 24/7 limousine services for its visitors and exhibitors. DTC's fleet encompasses a range of modern vehicles that cater to the needs of over a million customers annually.



Visitors Service

The signing of the agreement is part of DTC's ongoing efforts to broaden the scope of its limo services powered by a fleet that offers world-class transportation services for Dubai's tourists and visitors. The agreement was signed at DWTC premises by Mansoor Rahma Al Falasi, CEO of DTC, and Abdul Rahman Obaid Abu Al Shawareb, Executive Vice President – Protocol and Security at DWTC.



Partnership

“DTC seeks to boost its strategic partnership with public and private entities to offer exceptional transportation services to a broad spectrum of residents, citizens, and tourists. Furthermore, these partnerships are geared towards meeting the demands of high-end clients by offering competitively priced transportation services and advancing the transportation landscape across the UAE,” said Al Falasi.



“Dubai is a leading global destination that hosts many economic, commercial, entertainment, and cultural events organised by DWTC and annually attracts hundreds of thousands of visitors, tourists, businessmen, and exhibitors. The agreement offers the chance to extend limousine services to a broader range of customers, ensuring their well-being and happiness, and enriching their transportation experience in Dubai. The limousine service is keen to offer classy mobility means that mirror the emirate's cultural identity,” noted Al Falasi.



Commenting on the event, Abu Al Shawareb said, “The signing of this agreement is a testament to DWTC's dedication to delivering a world-class transportation experience for its visitors and exhibitors. With DWTC being a hub attracting approximately two million global visitors annually, this partnership allows several visitors to avail the luxurious limousine services offered by DTC. Adhering to the highest quality standards, the service does not only cater to the transportation needs of our clients but also echoes Dubai's cultural identity, reinforcing its status as a centre for global events.



“At DWTC, we constantly collaborate with government and private entities. Our goal is to bolster joint efforts to enhance DWTC's infrastructure, promote the services and experience of visitors and exhibitors, and concurrently achieve common objectives that contribute to the growth of tourism and the national economy,” he added.



Smart App Service

It is worth noting that the limousine service is available on the DTC App. It offers a suite of services conforming to the highest global transportation standards that surpass the expectations of customers.







