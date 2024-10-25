Dubai to Honor Top Public Transport Users in Six Categories During 15th Annual Public Transport Day

The Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) of Dubai is set to celebrate the 15th edition of Public Transport Day with a series of events from October 28 to November 1, 2024. The initiative, which takes place annually on November 1, aims to promote the positive impact of public transport on quality of life under the slogan: “Your best route, driving Dubai to a better future.”

As part of the celebration, six categories of the most frequent public transport users will be honored, with three winners chosen from each category. The top public transport users will be crowned "Public Transport Champions" and awarded NOL Plus points. First-place winners will receive 1 million points, while second and third-place winners will receive 500,000 and 250,000 points, respectively.

The six categories include long-term users since 2009, top users during Public Transport Week 2024, RTA employees, individuals of determination, senior citizens, and students. The RTA’s goal is to inspire more residents and visitors to choose sustainable transportation options, contributing to Dubai's vision of becoming the best city to live in globally.

Since its launch in 2009, Public Transport Day has successfully encouraged Dubai residents to shift to public transport, supporting environmental sustainability and improving urban mobility.

