Dubai To Host Third Edition of World Police Summit in March 2024

Under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, the Dubai Police is hosting the third edition of the World Police Summit at the Dubai World Trade Centre from 5-7 March 2024.

The three-day Summit will convene over 100 global police leaders, 170+ exhibitors, and a multitude of speakers and experts from over 109 countries. With the goal of fostering knowledge exchange and sharing best practices, nearly 140 sessions are planned across the event.

Comprehensive Vision

His Excellency Lieutenant General Abdullah Khalifa Al Marri, Commander-in-Chief of Dubai Police, confirmed that the World Police Summit, over the course of two years, has played a key role in guiding international law enforcement towards more organised, accurate, and professional frameworks for combating organised crime.

"It also has enabled police leaders, experts, and law enforcement agencies to gain a more comprehensive and integrated view of new policing trends and challenges in a rapidly changing world,” he added.

Citing the event as a crucial platform, Al Marri stated that the World Police Summit in Dubai serves as a vital source of security-related information, providing law enforcement agencies with the latest best practices, technologies, and developments to enhance their capabilities in tackling crimes that are rapidly changing due to globalisation and digitisation.

Al Marri emphasised that the annual Summit, held under the aegis of the UAE’s Ministry of Interior, serves as a platform for security meetings between international police leaders and law enforcement agencies at the local, regional, and international levels.

"The Summit facilitates communication between governments and policymakers and provides an opportunity to discuss key priorities that shape the future of police agencies. Additionally, it aims to explore and research the latest solutions required to enhance public safety and security to confront potential threats such as transnational criminal syndicates and cross-border cybercrimes," he said.

International Partnerships

Major General Dr Abdul Quddus Abdul Razzaq Al Obaidly, Assistant Commander-in-Chief for Excellence and Pioneering Affairs, emphasised that the World Police Summit is the foremost event in the world that brings together elite global police leaders, security experts, and law enforcement agencies in one place to collaborate, exchange information, and discuss the latest developments in relevant fields.

"The Summit's objective is to tackle the most critical worldwide challenges related to combating crime, as well as to examine methods of boosting security and advancing safety," he continued.

A Global Hub for Security

Brigadier Sheikh Mohammed Abdullah Al Mualla, Director of the General Department for Excellence and Pioneering, Chairman of the World Police Summit Executive Committee, confirmed that the Summit achieved a global presence and became a leading police platform where specialised security minds meet. It also serves as a global hub to discuss issues affecting community security, especially with its allocation of an international exhibition highlighting the most prominent digital and technological tools and artificial intelligence systems that support crime-fighting operations.

Al Mualla added, "Criminal methods are changing rapidly, influenced by the enormous evolution imposed by the communications revolution and information networks. This is in addition to the formidable power of artificial intelligence systems, making it difficult to maintain the privacy and security of personal and institutional information. Therefore, it has become essential for police and security agencies worldwide to create innovative working mechanisms that rely on the latest technological advancements. This also includes enhancing international relations and partnerships in fighting organised crime, exchanging information and knowledge, and utilising all possible resources to support the security system in the battle against transnational crimes."

Follow Emirates 24|7 on Google News.