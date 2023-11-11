Dubai Tram carries 52 million riders since 2014 launch

Since launched in 2014, Dubai Tram has served about 52 million riders, cementing its role as an integral component of Dubai's public transportation network. This surge in tram ridership is attributed to several improvements in the tram intersections and operational efficiency. These enhancements made the tram a more efficient, reliable and safe transit mode, rendering it attractive to residents and tourists. Over the past 9 years of operation, the tram travelled 5.3 million km.

RTA made this announcement marking Dubai Tram’s 9th anniversary, underscoring the outstanding operational performance, punctuality, and full compliance with safety protocols. Such achievements are a testament to the seamless passenger transport, and the enhanced user experience and satisfaction levels of tram riders. RTA has successfully reduced the tram journey times by two minutes through rescheduling and adjustments to the trip timing system, and improved punctuality.

Tramway

It takes Dubai Tram 42 minutes to travel by its 11 stations starting from Al Sufouh Station and ending at Jumeirah Lakes Towers Station along Al Sufouh Road. During this journey, the tram passes through Dubai's most prominent tourist and business landmarks including the Palm Jumeirah, Dubai Knowledge Park, Dubai Media City, GBR, and the Dubai Marina.

Integrated Service

RTA is keen to connect the tram with other mobility services in Dubai like the metro, buses, taxis, and cycling lanes to ensure the full integration of the network and accessibility to various destinations. As such, it contributes to realising the directives of leaders, and RTA’s strategic goals of boosting the role of public transport means toward making them the preferred mobility choice of residents, visitors and tourists in the emirate.

Technology

Recognised for its technological advancements and unique features, Dubai Tram holds several distinctions. It is the first tram in the world fitted with platform screen doors, offering enhanced safety and security for passengers. It is also the first tram outside Europe to use a ground-feeding electric system, eliminating the need for catenary cables. Additionally, it stands out as the first tram in the world to have air-conditioned stations.

Tram Cars

The fleet consists of 11 trams and each has 7 tram compartments. The compartments have three classes: Gold Class, Silver Class, and a dedicated compartment for women and children.

Control Centre

Dubai Tram operation is monitored by a control centre around the clock to monitor the tram movement and driver performance. It also oversees the efficiency of essential operational systems, including power systems and traffic signals at intersections along the tramway. It manages the tram’s timing, monitors surveillance cameras, and provides prompt responses to technical issues.

As one of Dubai's most ambitious projects, the Dubai Tram symbolises the emirate's progress and modernity. Its streamlined and efficient operation has made it a vital part of Dubai's railway systems and public transport network. It has an immense contribution to making public transport the preferred mobility choice for residents and visitors of the emirate.

