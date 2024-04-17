Dubai Tram Operates According to Regular Schedule; Dubai Roads Clarify Metro Stations Operating on Green Line Currently

The Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) in Dubai has clarified that the Dubai Metro's Green Line is currently operational at the following stations: from Etisalat Station to Abu Hail Station, and from Al Khor Station to Al Ras Station. It is noted that bus services have been provided for affected stations. Additionally, the Red Line is currently operational at the following stations: from Centrepoint Station to GGICO Station, from Burjuman Station to World Trade Centre Station, and from Jebel Ali Station to Expo 2020 Station. Bus services have also been provided for affected stations.

The RTA has urged the public to refer to the Dubai Metro stations map on its official website rta.ae for further information. Furthermore, the authority clarified that the Dubai Tram operates normally according to its regular schedule.

