Dubai upskills 170+ government employees in generative AI

More than 170 government employees in Dubai have been trained to use generative artificial intelligence (AI) tools in their work, as part of a course held by the Dubai Future Academy, an initiative of the Dubai Future Foundation (DFF).

The course was held following a recent announcement by His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of the Executive Council and Chairman of the Board of Trustees of the Dubai Future Foundation, launching the Dubai Centre for Artificial Intelligence (DCAI). The centre was launched with the aim of making Dubai’s government the best in the world in employing AI in its operations.

The intensive course introduced participants to some of the best and most innovative generative AI tools currently available, as well as the areas in which advanced technology applications can enhance the performance of government agencies and the quality of their services.

Abdulaziz AlJaziri, Deputy CEO and Chief Operating Officer of DFF, said: “This course provided an opportunity for some of our brightest national talents working within government to learn about various global practices and success stories in AI. They also learnt about many recent trends and innovations in AI that will shape, advance and support government work in the future.”

AlJaziri said: "This initiative supports the objectives of the Dubai Centre for Artificial Intelligence by empowering government employees with the latest skills and expertise to develop effective uses of AI. This will help teams to enhance the performance of the government sector, making Dubai and its government the best in the world in this field."

Harnessing AI for good

The course focused on 7 main pillars covering the basics of generative AI, the most important current applications and successful use cases, as well as how to take advantage of AI tools such as ChatGPT in decision-making, establishing new companies, enhancing economic competitiveness, and developing creative sectors. The course also emphasised the need to expedite legislation and policies to match the rapid technological strides being made across multiple sectors.

Dubai: a global centre for AI

The experts leading the course highlighted that Dubai possesses all the essential elements to emerge as a significant global hub for adopting and fostering AI applications within government. This potential is partially attributed to its visionary approach, which emphasizes preparedness for the swift global changes we are currently experiencing.

Instant engineering and AI legislation

Vivek Pandey, Generative Artificial Intelligence Product Manager at Meta, presented a special session during the day-long course. He focused on defining the concept of real-time engineering and the need to develop regulatory legislation and policies for AI usage to ensure the highest levels of efficiency, privacy and data protection.

Vivek Pandey, said: “Much like computer literacy was the key to productivity a few decades ago, I firmly believe that the workforce of the future will be differentiated by those who can work with AI and those who cannot. The Dubai Future Foundation’s class provided an excellent head-start towards this future and a solid foundation to build upon about the opportunities, development processes, and uses of Generative AI. It was an absolute pleasure to engage with a talented, curious, and enthusiastic audience, and I am grateful for the experience.”

Dr. Ahmed Alali, Co-Founder of DeepOpinion AI, a tech startup pioneering intelligent automation, said: “Generative AI is a breakthrough in modern technology that makes AI more accessible than ever, boosting the productivity of individuals and organisations across all sectors. This is a moment that will lay the foundation for a new economic era where work will evolve to become a hybrid model between humans and AI co-workers. At DeepOpinion, we made it our mission to bring AI co-workers to every team on the planet.”

He added: “The course is designed by AI leaders to be practical and interactive by focusing on success stories, high impact applications and use cases that participants can take back to their organizations.”

João Ferrão dos Santos, Founder of AIsthetic Apparel, the first startup to appoint ChatGPT as its CEO, said: “Generative AI has revolutionized the business landscape. It's levelling the playing field and opening a world of cost-effective opportunities for entrepreneurs. To create quality work, companies will not use AI to replace human expertise, but augment it – AI is a powerful tool whose true potential can be harnessed in the hands of experienced professionals.

“This masterclass, organized by the forward-focused Dubai Future Foundation, was an opportunity for participants to delve deep into the transformative world of generative AI. Attendees gained practical insight into how founders leverage AI to drive their businesses forward, and how companies will fight for growth in a new economy where every industry player will be using AI to compete globally."

For his part, Boris Eldagsen, creator of the first AI generated image to win the World Photography Award, said: “AI is a knowledge amplifier. Especially in text-prompting, AI works with the knowledge and experience of the single user. Thus, this could be the first technological revolution where senior citizens have a clear advantage.”

AI and the government sector

DCAI, headquartered at AREA 2071 in Emirates Towers, aims to assist government entities in deploying future technologies across key sectors. The Dubai Future Foundation, Dubai Electricity and Water Authority, Dubai Media Council and Dubai Digital Authority will oversee the implementation of the goals and outcomes of DCAI. These entities will work in collaboration with the relevant authorities to ensure the successful realization of the centre’s objectives.

Key areas of focus include developing legislation pertaining to AI applications, attracting leading global technological solutions, and nurturing local talent to bolster national capabilities in the field. The launch of the centre is in implementation of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum’s directives to apply the latest AI technologies in varied sectors.

