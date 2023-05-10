Dubai Women Establishment Launches the “Women on International Boards” Program in collaboration with the Institute of Directors in London

Under the patronage of Her Highness Sheikha Manal bint Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, President of the UAE Gender Balance Council and President of Dubai Women Establishment, wife of His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Presidential Court, Dubai Women Establishment announced the launch of the " Women on International Boards”, in cooperation with the Institute of Directors in London.

The program is specifically designed for professional leaders and will occur from May 30th to June 5th 2023, in London. It aims to enable participants to understand the critical competencies required to be an effective director and to qualify and empower women leaders in the governmental, semi-governmental and private sectors with skills necessary to achieve influential leadership and effective management.

The program will blend various essential topics regarding the key duties and roles assigned to board members and the best strategies for delivering best practices in the boardroom. One of the key strengths of this program is that leaders designed it and encourage peer learning to help participants build connections and benefit from real-life experiences while utilizing opportunities to develop their proficiencies in administrative planning, effective communication, team building skills and management.

This program comes within the framework of implementing the strategic plan of Dubai Women Establishment 2023-2027, which includes pioneering initiatives and projects aimed at achieving the vision contained in the strategy to qualify and empower women leaders in cooperation with prestigious international universities and institutions.

Building abilities

Her Excellency Mona Ghanem Al Marri, Chairperson of the Board and Managing Director of Dubai Women Establishment, said that the Establishment’s efforts and achievements to enhance the role and representation of Emirati women helps manifest the vision of the UAE’s wise leadership in terms of the importance women’s active participation across all sectors in the nation while strengthening the global position of the UAE.

This also reflects the directives of Her Highness Sheikha Manal bint Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, President of Dubai Women Establishment, to work on providing and supporting women locally and internationally by proposing and adopting effective policies and innovative initiatives that fall within the framework of the UAE's commitment to enhancing the role of Emirati women in shaping the socioeconomic future of the UAE.

Leading the future

Her Excellency Mona Al Marri confirmed that the various outstanding programs launched by the Establishment provide new opportunities for female members and participants to broaden the horizon in their careers in a way that contributes to achieving the strategic plan of the Dubai Women Establishment 2023-2027. Her Excellency Mona Al Marri said: “The “Women on International Boards” program provides Emirati women leaders with the skills that qualify them to run for membership in the boards of directors of local and international institutions as Women’s representation on boards of directors and at the decision-making level is indispensable towards enhancing the international and national economy.”

Global effect

The "Women in International Boards” program was designed following the highest international standards and practices through a blend of various topics essential for board members to learn and master. It is in line with the directives of the Dubai Government to increase the number of female employees in various disciplines in the labor market and enhance the government work system to enhance the competitiveness of the UAE regionally and globally.

Enhancing the competitiveness of Dubai

Sultana Saif, Director of Women Development Department at Dubai Women Establishment, said that the "Women on International Boards" program was designed in accordance with the highest international standards and practices with the aim to enhance the concept of learning from peers; she added that it helps participants build their skills through real-life practical experiences.

Sultana Saif indicated that the program was designed to enhance the capabilities of the participants in strategy development, organizational structure, planning processes and corporate governance, while conducting effective analysis that will reveal areas of strategic opportunity or threat and to develop the strategy to improve board effectiveness. She stressed the keenness of Dubai Women Establishment to provide advanced programs that are suitable for women leaders in the Dubai Government, adding that it is in line with the directives of the Dubai Government in increasing qualified human capital in the labor market while enhancing the competitiveness of Dubai and the UAE globally.

Follow Emirates 24|7 on Google News.