Eid Al-Adha 2023 Holiday Announcement from Dubai Government

The Dubai Government's Department of Human Resources has announced that the Eid Al-Adha holiday and Arafat Day for Dubai government departments will begin on the 9th of Dhu al-Hijjah and will continue until the 12th of Dhu al-Hijjah 1444H, corresponding to the Gregorian calendar.

On this occasion, the department extends its heartfelt congratulations and best wishes to His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the President of the State, and to His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai. The department also extends its greetings to His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Presidential Affairs, and to their brothers, the members of the Supreme Council of the Union, the rulers of the Emirates, and to the people of the United Arab Emirates and its residents. Greetings are also extended to the Arab and Islamic nations on the occasion of Eid Al-Adha, praying to Almighty God to bless everyone with good health, well-being, security, and safety.

