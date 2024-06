The Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation in the United Arab Emirates has announced that the period from the 9th of Dhul-Hijjah to the 12th of Dhul-Hijjah, 1445 Hijri, corresponding to Saturday, June 15 to Tuesday, June 18, will be an official paid holiday for all private sector employees in the country in celebration of Arafat Day and Eid al-Adha.

