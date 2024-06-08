Eid al-Adha Holiday for UAE Federal Government from Saturday to Tuesday

It has been decided that the holiday for Arafat Day and Eid al-Adha for employees of the federal government will begin on the 9th of Dhul-Hijjah, corresponding to Saturday, June 15, and will continue until the 12th of Dhul-Hijjah, 1445 Hijri, corresponding to Tuesday, June 18, 2024. Work will resume the following day, Wednesday, June 19, 2024.

This announcement was made in a circular issued by the Federal Authority for Government Human Resources to all ministries and federal entities.

The circular is based on the Cabinet's decision regarding the approved official holidays agenda for the public and private sectors in the country.

On this occasion, the Authority extended its congratulations to the leadership, government, and people of the United Arab Emirates, as well as residents and the Arab and Islamic nations, praying to Almighty God to bless them with good health and well-being.

