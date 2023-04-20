The UAE authorities on Thursday announced that Eid Al Fitr prayers would be held in approved mosques or Eid Musalla across the UAE.

The first day of Eid Al Fitr is Friday April 21.

Authorities and volunteers will supervise the process of entering and leaving the places of prayer, to prevent congestion.

The Islamic body in the UAE has issued Eid Al Fitr prayer timings for the seven emirates.

Eid Al Fitr 2023 prayer timings across the UAE:

Abu Dhabi: 6:12 AM

Al Ain: 6:06 AM

Dhafra: 6:17 AM

Dubai: 6:10 AM

Sharjah: 6:07 AM

Khorfakkan: 6:05 AM

Ajman: 6:07 AM

Umm Al Quwain: 6:07 AM

Ras Al Khaimah: 6:05 AM

Fujairah: 6:05 AM

Since Eid Al Fitr 2023 falls on Friday (April 21), the Eid prayer and Friday prayer will be performed separately, according to a statement issued by the Fatwa Council of the UAE.

“The issue of performing Friday prayer if Eid Al Fitr falls on Friday is a controversial matter among Muslim scholars, however the Council rules that each sermon is to be held separately on its time as per its sunnah,'' the Council said in a statement.

While taking this fatwa, the Council invokes verses from the Holy Quran as well as saying and actions of Prophet Muhammad (Peace Be Upon Him).

It noted that his ruling was approved by majority of Muslim scholars and leading Islamic schools

