Eid Al-Fitr 2024 holiday in Dubai Government

The Department of Human Resources for the Government of Dubai issued a circular regarding the Eid Al-Fitr holiday for the year 1445 Hijri, indicating that work will be suspended in government entities and institutions in Dubai starting from Monday, April 8th, with official work resuming on Monday, April 15th, 2024.

The circular also stated that exemptions from this include entities and institutions with employees working on shifts or whose jobs are related to public service or managing public service facilities. These entities are to determine the working hours for these categories of employees in accordance with their operational requirements, ensuring the smooth operation of their facilities during this holiday period.

On this occasion, the Department extends its warmest congratulations and greetings to His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the President of the State, "may God protect him"; His brother, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President of the State, Prime Minister, and Ruler of Dubai, "may God protect him"; and to their brothers, the members of the Supreme Council of the Union, the rulers of the Emirates, and the people of the UAE and its residents, wishing them success, goodness, and that God may bless them with this happy occasion.

Follow Emirates 24|7 on Google News.