Eid al-Fitr Holiday 2024 in Ajman Government

The Human Resources Department of the Ajman Government announced that the Eid al-Fitr holiday for government entities in the Emirate will begin on Monday, April 8, 2024, and will continue until Sunday, April 14, 2024. Official work will resume on Monday, April 15, 2024.

On this occasion, the Human Resources Department of the Ajman Government extends its warmest congratulations and greetings to the wise leadership and the people of the United Arab Emirates, as well as to the Arab and Islamic nations.

