Eid Al Fitr holiday in Sharjah government from April 8 to 14

The Sharjah Human Resources Department has announced that the Eid Al-Fitr holiday for government departments, agencies, and institutions in the emirate will start on Monday, April 8, 2024, and end on Sunday, April 14, 2024. Official work will resume on Monday, April 15, 2024, except for those working on shift basis.

On this occasion, the Sharjah Human Resources Department extends its warmest congratulations and greetings to the wise leadership, the people of the United Arab Emirates, and the Arab and Islamic nations, praying to Allah to bring everyone goodness, blessings, and prosperity.

