Eid al-Fitr holiday in the UAE federal government

The UAE Cabinet has instructed that the Eid al-Fitr holiday for the federal government will start on Monday, April 8, 2024, and will last for one week, with official work resuming on Monday, April 15, 2024.

The Federal Authority for Government Human Resources has informed all federal entities about the Eid al-Fitr holiday.

UAE Cabinet has mandated one-week Eid Al Fitr holiday for federal government#UAEGOV pic.twitter.com/kZP5rIibFf — UAEGOV (@UAEmediaoffice) March 31, 2024

