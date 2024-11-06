Emaar Foundation’s AED35 million in pledges to Jood platform strengthen social support initiative ‘Bayti’

Contributions through 2023 and 2024 help Community Development Authority’s temporary housing beneficiaries secure permanent housing

Foundation’s philanthropic efforts highlight vital role of the private sector in empowering sustainable community development platforms

Hessa Buhumaid: The Jood platform enables contributors to see the outcomes of social support schemes and the impact of their contributions on enhancing the lives of community members

The Community Development Authority (CDA) in Dubai announced that Emaar Charity Foundation’s contributions to community development programmes through the ‘Jood’ platform crossed the AED35 million mark through 2023 and 2024. The staunch monetary backing reflects the priority accorded to social support schemes by the foundation and its commitment to community initiatives and programmes. The bulk of the funds were effectively directed towards securing permanent housing for low-income individuals under the ‘Bayti’ initiative, thus contributing to enhancing family stability.

The Dubai Community Contribution Platform, or Jood, serves as a unified hub for launching humanitarian and charitable initiatives across Dubai. It enables companies, business leaders, and individuals to support social and humanitarian projects, playing an active role in fostering sustainable community development and advancing the goals of the Dubai Social Agenda 33.

Her Excellency Hessa Bint Essa Buhumaid, Director General of the Community Development Authority, emphasised the commitment of leading institutions in Dubai to advance community development and foster social solidarity across diverse segments of society. She highlighted that the Emaar Charity Foundation has become a key supporter of the Jood platform and a major contributor to its initiatives, exemplifying the significant role of the private sector in driving sustainable community development projects.

“Many companies and business leaders in Dubai are eager to make positive contributions to the community. The Jood platform offers these entities the opportunity to explore key programmes and initiatives across health, education, housing, and social care sectors, ensuring that contributions are directed to the areas of greatest need. Additionally, the platform enables contributors to see the outcomes of social support schemes and the impact of their contributions on enhancing the lives of community members,” she said.

Major contributor

“Emaar, as a major contributor and global leader in the residential and urban environment sector, has played a pivotal role in supporting the Bayti initiative through the Jood platform. Their contribution has enabled 60 Emirati families to transition into permanent housing, achieving greater stability over the past two years,” HE Buhumaid added.

His Excellency Ahmed Al Matrooshi, Chairman of Emaar Charity Foundation and CEO of Emaar Properties, stated: “At Emaar Charity Foundation, our commitment extends beyond financial support; it is driven by a deep belief in fostering a cohesive and sustainable society. Our contribution to the Bayti initiative through the Jood platform reflects our dedication to providing secure housing and better opportunities for deserving families, enhancing their stability and quality of life. We believe the private sector’s impact should go beyond traditional business roles to support human development and raise living standards. Our partnership with the Community Development Authority is a meaningful step toward achieving this goal, and we will continue to support initiatives that empower community members and help them build a brighter future.”

The Bayti initiative was specially honoured within the category of ‘Pioneering Project in the Field of Social Work for Private Institutions’ at a recent ceremony in Doha, where groundbreaking social work projects by civil and private institutions across the Gulf Cooperation Council countries were recognised. This accolade reflects appreciation for the Emaar Charity Foundation’s contributions and commitment to social responsibility.

The initiative aims to ease the financial burden on Dubai citizens with limited incomes who rely on temporary housing. It supports those who have received housing grants but require additional funds to build, complete, and furnish their homes, ultimately helping to alleviate financial pressures on beneficiaries.

The pioneering Jood platform for community contributions aims to engage companies, business leaders, institutions, and individuals from various nationalities in supporting the establishment of an effective and proactive social system for care and empowerment. It provides a reliable, accredited channel for community responsibility contributions to sustainable projects focused on health, education, and social support. This approach ensures transparency and efficiency in utilising corporate contributions while fostering collaboration among relevant authorities to enhance and develop the social sector in Dubai.

Strategic partnerships

With support and contributions from strategic partnerships with prominent institutions, the Bayti initiative has succeeded in meeting its goals and effectively supporting beneficiaries. Key partners include the Community Development Authority, Dubai Police, the Islamic Affairs and Charitable Activities Department, the Mohammed Bin Rashid Housing Establishment, and the Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Charitable and Humanitarian Establishment.

