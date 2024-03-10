"Emergencies and Crises: Joint Evaluation Team Declares End of Depression in the Emirates"

The Joint Evaluation Team has officially declared the end of the depression in the Emirates and is actively monitoring the situation. They are committed to taking necessary measures proactively and flexibly.

The National Emergency and Crisis Management Authority shared on its "X" platform, "The joint assessment team confirms the conclusion of the depression and remains vigilant in implementing proactive and flexible measures to address the situation."

يعلن فريق التقييم المشترك انتهاء المنخفض الجوي، ويواصل المتابعة لاتخاذ الإجراءات اللازمة للتعامل مع الحالة باستباقية ومرونة.



— NCEMA UAE (@NCEMAUAE) March 10, 2024

