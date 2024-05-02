Emergencies and Crisis Management: Public Urged to Follow Guidelines

Emergencies and crises urge the public to adhere to all instructions and guidelines to preserve the safety of lives and properties.

The National Emergency Crisis and Disaster Management Authority kindly urges the public to adhere to all instructions and guidance issued by the relevant authorities to preserve the safety of lives and properties.

The National Emergency Crisis and Disaster Management Authority affirmed the need to raise the level of readiness and preparedness of the national system to deal with the weather conditions witnessed by the country, in order to ensure the effectiveness of response and provide necessary support at both national and local levels.

Through a series of meetings of the Joint Assessment Team for weather and tropical conditions, chaired by the National Emergency Crisis and Disaster Management Authority and involving the Ministry of Interior, the National Center of Meteorology, and relevant government entities, the necessity of activating business continuity plans was emphasized, along with continued monitoring and evaluation of the weather conditions and their impacts on all areas of the country.

Furthermore, based on the expected weather conditions, the Ministry of Interior recommended, in coordination with the National Emergency Crisis and Disaster Management Authority, activating the remote learning system for Thursday and Friday for all educational institutions, with the decision to be made by the competent authorities at the federal level and the leaders of local emergency and disaster management teams within their jurisdiction, in coordination with the Ministry of Education, the Emirates Schools Establishment, in accordance with the developments of the situation and its impact.

Additionally, it was recommended to activate remote work for all government institutions and the private sector for Thursday and Friday, except for essential functions or those involved in response and recovery from the depression. The decision will be made by the competent authorities at the federal level and the leaders of local emergency and disaster management teams within their jurisdiction, according to the developments of the situation and its impact.

The Ministry of Interior, in coordination with the Emergency and Crisis Management Authority, also decided to close all roads leading to valley areas, water catchments, and dams during the period of adverse weather conditions, urging the public to stay away from these areas and adhere to the instructions of specialized field teams, avoiding mountainous, desert, and sea areas at this time to preserve their safety and lives, and the necessity of following all procedures announced by official authorities and obtaining accurate information from official sources in the country, avoiding the circulation of rumors and misinformation.

The National Center of Meteorology had previously announced that the country would witness, starting from Wednesday night and Thursday, moderate to heavy rainfall in scattered areas with lightning and thunder sometimes, and the possibility of small-sized hailstones.

As for Friday and Saturday, cloud amounts decrease with the continuation of the chance of light to moderate rainfall, which may be heavy in some southern and eastern areas.

