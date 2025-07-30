Emirates Energy Award empowers youths and fosters student

The Emirates Energy Award, organised by the Dubai Supreme Council of Energy under the patronage of HH Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, continues to play a vital role in empowering future generations of students.

Through its dedicated youth-focused categories, the award promotes a culture of innovation and enhances students’ understanding of green economy principles throughout their academic journey.

With categories such as ‘Education & Capacity Building’, ‘Research and Development’ and ‘Young Energy Professional’, the award attracts impactful student-led projects and youth-driven initiatives that deliver both technical and environmental value. This contributes to preparing generations that are not only aware of energy and climate challenges but are empowered to develop practical solutions supporting the transition to a sustainable future.

HE Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, Vice Chairman of the Dubai Supreme Council of Energy and Chairman of the Emirates Energy Award, said: “The Emirates Energy Award reflects the vision of our wise leadership in building a knowledge-based economy rooted in innovation and sustainability. The award targets students, recognising them as future leaders and agents of change.

By supporting youth-led projects, we aim to instil environmental responsibility and promote a culture of research and development among the generations to come. This aligns with the Dubai Clean Energy Strategy 2050 and Dubai Net Zero Carbon Emissions Strategy 2050.

The award also serves as a catalyst, offering students a motivating platform to invest their time in developing research-based and innovative projects that advance sustainability, especially amid the growing local and global focus on climate issues and energy efficiency.”

HE Ahmed Buti Al Muhairbi, Secretary General of the Dubai Supreme Council of Energy and Vice Chairman of the Executive Committee of the Emirates Energy Award, said: “Engaging students in the award is a strategic step towards shaping an innovative generation equipped with the knowledge and awareness to develop forward-looking solutions to energy challenges. In the fifth cycle, we observed a notable increase in both the quality and diversity of student submissions, reflecting growing intellectual maturity and heightened interest among youths in energy and sustainability issues.”

The fifth cycle of the award recorded significant participation across the ‘Education and Capacity Building’, ‘Research and Development’ and ‘Young Talented Energy Professional’ categories.

Submissions cover areas such as energy efficiency, solar energy, the green economy and green technologies, underscoring the importance of investing in environmental education and student-led innovation to build a more informed and sustainable society.

These initiatives align with the Dubai Supreme Council of Energy’s endeavors to support sustainable development and reinforce the award’s position as a regional and international catalyst for the adoption of innovative solutions, particularly those driven by young people.

The award also offers a unique opportunity for academic and educational institutions to guide students towards real-world, impact-driven projects and to strengthen their engagement with the UN Sustainable Development Goals.