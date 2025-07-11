Emirates expands its Premium Economy offering on services to Male and Colombo

In its commitment to offering the best in-class products to customers travelling to and from the Maldives, Emirates has deployed its retrofitted Boeing 777 on flights EK656/657 and EK660/661 between Dubai and Malé. Services on the enhanced aircraft, featuring newly configured and refreshed cabins throughout, include the highly-acclaimed Premium Economy offering for an elevated travel experience.



Emirates will also deploy its retrofitted four-class Boeing 777 on flights EK650/651 operating between Dubai and Colombo from 18 July, becoming the airline’s second daily flight in Sri Lanka to feature Premium Economy seats.



Currently, over 40 destinations in Emirates’ expansive network offer Premium Economy. Travellers from select points offering Premium Economy and planning trips to the Maldives or Sri Lanka can book their entire journey and enjoy the comfort and elevated experience along the way.



Emirates’ flight EK656 departs from Dubai at 02:30 hrs and arrives in Malé at 07:40 hrs. The return flight EK657 departs from Malé at 09:15 hrs and arrives in Dubai at 12:15hrs.



Emirates’ other daily service to the Maldives with four cabin classes, flight EK660, departs from Dubai at 10:10 hrs and arrives in Malé at 15:30 hrs. The return flight EK661 departs from Malé at 18:25 hrs and arrives in Dubai at 21:25 hrs.



Emirates’ flight EK650 to Colombo departs from Dubai at 02:40 hrs and arrives at the destination at 08:35 hrs. The return flight EK651 departs from Colombo at 10:05 hrs and arrives in Dubai at 12:55 hrs. All times are local.



Tickets to both destinations can be booked on emirates.com, the Emirates App, or via both online and offline travel agents as well as at Emirates retail stores.



Emirates’ latest products



Emirates operates four daily flights to Malé, three of which are served with the retrofitted Boeing 777 aircraft.



The airline will also now serve customers traveling to Sri Lanka with its award-winning Premium Economy cabins on two aircraft types - the retrofitted Boeing 777 featuring refreshed interiors and enhanced cabins, in addition to the latest aircraft to join its fleet, the Emirates A350, which operates as EK654/655.



The four-class Boeing 777 features 8 First Class suites, 40 Business Class seats in 1-2-1 configuration, 24 spacious Premium Economy seats and 256 ergonomically designed Economy seats.



On a four-class Boeing 777 aircraft, the 24 Premium Economy seats are arranged in a 2-4-2 layout with 6-way adjustable headrests for added comfort and space – making it an ideal choice for both business and leisure travellers.



The new Emirates Boeing 777 Business Class is inspired by the fresh, open and contemporary design elements of Emirates' iconic A380 experience, featuring soft leather cream seats accented with champagne trim, lighter wood panelling, a mini-bar, and other thoughtful touches that deliver an elegant and engaging experience.



The 40 seats in a 1-2-1 configuration ensures every customer has direct access to the aisle. Seats convert to a spacious flatbed which recline up to 78.6 inches. The Business Class seat’s 23-inch HD screen, one of the biggest in the skies, helps deliver the ultimate in-flight entertainment experience.



Premium Economy passengers also enjoy a generous checked-in baggage allowance of 35kg and a further 10kg of carry-on baggage.



The deployment of the Emirates B777 on the Dubai – Malé and Dubai-Colombo routes reflects the airline’s commitment to delivering premium travel experiences to its customers from across its network.