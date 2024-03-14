Emirates Health Services: 10,414 New Births in 4 Emirates in 2023

Emirates Health Services (EHS) has reported a total of 10,414 newborns, comprising both male and female infants, delivered in the obstetrics and gynecology departments of its affiliated hospitals across the emirates of Sharjah, Umm Al Quwain, Ras Al Khaimah, and Fujairah throughout the year 2023.

EHS revealed that the number of natural childbirths amounted to 6714 cases according to its statistical data represented by Al Qassimi Women’s and Children’s Hospital, Umm Al Quwain Hospital, Abdullah bin Omran Hospital for Obstetrics and Gynecology, Al Dhaid Hospital, Fujairah Hospital, Dibba Hospital, Kalba Hospital, and Khorfakkan Hospital. This is due to its use of cutting-edge procedures and standards to enhance women's and children's health, such as providing comprehensive clinical data for pregnancy stages and newborn care in the electronic health record and implementing a fetal vital sign monitoring system.

EHS emphasized its commitment to streamlining the issuance of birth and death certificates, accelerating the process, saving time and effort for users, enhancing customer satisfaction, and utilizing digital systems for certificate issuance.

Additionally, Emirates Health Services emphasized the use of the latest advancements and innovations in preterm and newborn care, along with developing innovative and sustainable solutions to address the challenges faced by this age group. It also conducted purposeful workshops aimed at enhancing the concept of newborn care artistry and improving current practices.

It utilizes artificial intelligence in the field of smart monitoring as a proactive means for early detection of complications in neonatal cases, enabling prompt medical intervention and preventing the exacerbation of conditions. Furthermore, continuously researching the latest therapeutic methods for various medical conditions across different aspects of newborn medicine.

EHS stated: "When it comes to early childhood care and development, our healthcare facilities provide medical assessments and examinations for newborns, vaccinations, specialized pediatric healthcare services at outpatient clinics, and early screening for newborn diseases to identify genetic and congenital conditions."

It added: “The program aims to achieve early detection of neonatal diseases, providing immediate treatment and regular monitoring to prevent physical and mental disabilities, reduce mortality rates, and includes screening for a significant number of selected genetic diseases according to international standards."

This is within the framework of providing the best healthcare practices for all members of the community, especially children who are considered a fundamental pillar in society. EHS works intensively to deliver comprehensive healthcare that meets their specific needs.

