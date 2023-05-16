Emirates Health Services conducts free breast cancer screening for low-income persons

The Radiology Department of Emirates Health Services (EHS) in partnership with its radiological services supplier has launched a community initiative to provide free mammography screenings to low-income women.

This is in line with the strategy and objective of EHS to promote the principles of compassion and equality, and strengthen access for high quality healthcare to all segments of the society.

This initiative, which will run until the end of June, reflects the commitment of EHS to promote its social responsibility, as well as its belief in the importance of launching humanitarian initiatives that contribute to the provision of best practices and health services. The initiative comprises the latest breast screening procedures, as well as an introduction to the employees' journey in the radiology department at EHS facilities.

Dr. Abdalla Al-Naqbi, Acting Executive Director of the Supportive Health Services Sector at EHS, stressed importance of such community initiatives to support low-income segments of the society. He said EHS, along with its service partner, will use cutting-edge digital and artificial intelligence technologies to monitor breast cancer through mammography technology. This is reflected in the provision of nine advanced machines that offer up-to-date testing in various medical facilities. This smart technology enables for the diagnosis of breast cancer cases with more than 97% accuracy.

According to Al Naqbi, EHS has achieved a qualitative jump in the field of smart technology in a short period of time, and has provided its facilities with the latest state-of-the-art medical solutions.

Dr. Asma Khammas, Consultant Radiologist and Interventional Mammographer at Emirates Health Services, said: "AI technology dramatically enhances the accuracy and speed of screening results and helps detect cancer in its early stages. This helps to lessen the burden of problems on both the patient and the physician. It also contributes to the patient's speedy reaction to therapy, enhances the rate of recovery, and minimises the number of deaths."

