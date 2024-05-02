Emirates Receives Diverse Rainfall Today

This morning, the Emirates witnessed rains ranging from heavy to moderate to light. Heavy to moderate and light rains fell on Jebel Ali Port in Dubai, Al Dhafra region, Umm Al Quwain, Ghantoot in Abu Dhabi, Al-Fujairah International Airport, Wadi Tabarra and Wadi Kubb in Ras Al Khaimah, Al Dhaid area in Sharjah, and Ajman.

The National Center of Meteorology urged caution during heavy rains due to cumulonimbus clouds in some eastern and northern regions of the country, along with strong winds that may occasionally reduce horizontal visibility.

The lowest temperature recorded in the country this morning was 14.2 degrees Celsius in Jebel Jais (Ras Al Khaimah) at 05:45 local time in the UAE. The National Center of Meteorology forecasted today's weather to be unstable with cumulonimbus clouds accompanied by varying degrees of rainfall, thunder, and lightning in scattered areas of the country, along with a noticeable drop in temperatures. Winds are expected to be moderate to brisk, occasionally strong, with dusty and sandy clouds reducing horizontal visibility.

In its daily statement about the expected weather conditions, the center stated that today, Thursday, the winds will be southeast to northeast, blowing at speeds of 25 to 40 km/h, reaching 75 km/h. The sea in the Arabian Gulf will be rough to very rough at times with clouds, with the first tide occurring at 22:01 and the second tide at 06:54, with the first island at 14:14 and the second island at 00:57. The Sea of Oman will have moderate waves becoming rough with clouds, with the first tide occurring at 17:06 and the second tide at 04:37, with the first island at 09:44 and the second island at 23:23.

Below is a statement of the expected maximum and minimum temperatures and humidity percentages for today:

City Max Temp Min Temp Max Humidity Min Humidity

Abu Dhabi 28°C 24°C 90% 40%

Dubai 29°C 24°C 90% 50%

Sharjah 28°C 23°C 90% 55%

Ajman 28°C 25°C 90% 40%

Umm Al Quwain 29°C 24°C 90% 35%

Ras Al Khaimah 30°C 20°C 85% 40%

Fujairah 33°C 24°C 85% 40%

Al Ain 31°C 25°C 85% 40%

Liwa 34°C 25°C 90% 50%

Ar Ruways 33°C 25°C 90% 35%

As Sila 32°C 23°C 90% 40%

Dalma 32°C 26°C 85% 35%

Tamb al-Kubra/Al Sughra 30°C 27°C 85% 35%

Abu Musa 30°C 26°C 90% 30%"

