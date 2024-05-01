Emirates Schools to Shift to Distance Learning on May 2nd and 3rd, 2024

Meanwhile, the local team for emergency, crisis, and disaster management in Sharjah has decided to activate the remote learning system in all schools and higher education institutions in the emirate. They have also suspended all competitions and sports activities supervised by the Sharjah Sports Council and closed all parks on Thursday and Friday, May 2nd and 3rd.

Yesterday, the Supreme Committee for Emergency and Disaster Management in Dubai announced the activation of distance learning for all private schools in the emirate on Thursday and Friday, May 2nd and 3rd, 2024, due to the expected weather conditions. This decision was made to ensure the safety of all students, which is a top priority under all circumstances, as well as the safety of all staff in those schools.

Source: Al-Bayan newspaper

