Emirati Citizen Dies After Vehicle Swept Away in Asfani Valley, Ras Al Khaimah

A citizen in his seventies died today - Tuesday - after his vehicle was swept away upon entering Asfani Valley, located within the southern regions belt in Ras Al Khaimah.

Ras Al Khaimah Police General Command expressed sincere condolences to the family of the deceased, praying to Allah Almighty to envelop him with His vast mercy and grant him paradise.

Ras Al Khaimah Police pointed out that the unfortunate incident occurred when the citizen attempted to enter the valley with his vehicle, despite the strong water flow and high water levels resulting from heavy rainfall since the early hours of the morning across various emirates of the country.

It added that upon receiving the report, specialized teams were dispatched to the scene, and the body of the seventy-year-old citizen was retrieved and handed over to the relevant authorities to complete the necessary legal procedures.

Ras Al Khaimah Police urged the public to stay in their homes and avoid venturing out except when necessary, emphasizing the importance of staying away from valley flow areas and refraining from risking entry into them, to ensure their safety amid the ongoing rainy weather affecting most areas of the country.

Follow Emirates 24|7 on Google News.