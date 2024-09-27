Emirati Human Resources Development Council and Chalhoub Group Sign MoU at Ru’ya Career Fair to Empower Emiratisation in the Private Sector

The Emirati Human Resources Development Council (EHRDC) in Dubai has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Chalhoub Group, a leading partner and creator of luxury experiences in the Middle East, at the Ru’ya Career Fair.

This collaboration aims to enhance Emiratisation efforts across the private sector, reinforcing the commitment to integrating UAE nationals into various industries and supporting the UAE’s vision of a diversified and sustainable economy.

The MoU was signed by Abdullah Ali bin Zayed Al Falasi, Deputy Chairman of the Council and Director-General of the Human Resources Department in Dubai, and Patrick Chalhoub, Group President of Chalhoub Group.

This partnership aligns with both entities’ commitment to expanding opportunities for Emiratis, offering tailored employment pathways, specialized training programs, and career guidance to develop a capable Emirati workforce ready to contribute to the nation’s socio-economic progress.

His Excellency Eng. Sultan bin Saeed Al Mansoori, Chairman of the Emirati Human Resources Development Council, stated, “The partnership with Chalhoub Group is a valuable addition to our private sector collaborations and will strengthen our efforts to achieve Emiratisation targets within the sector.

We aim to make these partnerships enriching platforms that enable Emiratis to gain high-quality experiences, elevate their skills across various fields, and seize opportunities to excel in the distinctive business environments offered by our partners.

This contributes to the prosperity of the UAE’s economic future and aligns with our commitment to supporting Dubai’s economic and social agenda.” Patrick Chalhoub, Group President of Chalhoub Group, emphasized the importance of this collaboration, stating, “This MoU reflects our unwavering commitment to supporting the UAE’s Emiratisation strategy.

Over the past year, our Emirati workforce grew by more than 45%, marking our true belief in Emirati talent and passion. Our goal is to create meaningful opportunities for all UAE Nationals, equipping them with the necessary skills and knowledge to succeed. We share the same goal with DGHR to nurture talent that will drive innovation and uphold the UAE’s status as a global leader in diverse industries.”

Under this agreement, Chalhoub Group will enhance its efforts to attract and integrate Emirati talent into its workforce, offering employment opportunities that align with the UAE’s strategic Emiratisation goals. The group will provide extensive training programs designed to develop Emirati professionals, equipping them with the skills needed to excel in the luxury, fashion, and beauty sectors.

The MoU also focuses on knowledge transfer and mentoring, facilitated by industry experts, to prepare Emiratis for leadership roles in the private sector. The partnership also includes initiatives to support Emirati students through practical training opportunities, bridging the gap between education and employment. Chalhoub Group’s Retail Academy will play a key role in equipping Emiratis with industry-relevant skills, reinforcing the group’s long-standing commitment to sustainable workforce development and community engagement.

This MoU represents a critical step in aligning the private sector’s efforts with national objectives, ensuring that Emiratis are well-prepared to lead and innovate within the UAE’s evolving economic landscape. It is worth mentioning that the Emirati Human Resources Development Council in Dubai was established by a decree issued by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai.

It includes representatives from both the government and private sectors, aiming to create a reference entity representing stakeholders involved in the development of Emirati human resources in the private sector in Dubai, ensuring an attractive and stimulating environment for attracting Emirati human resources, and ensuring the alignment of Emirati students' educational outcomes with the labor market requirements in the emirate according to strategic sectors.

