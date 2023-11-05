‘Emirati’ platform on the ‘Dubai Now’ application facilitates the exchange of 1,463 land grants for citizens

The housing grant exchange service offered on the ‘Emirati’ platform within the ‘Dubai Now’ application has facilitated the exchange of 1,463 land grants for UAE citizens from its inception until 25 October this year.

The digital service, jointly provided by the Mohammed Bin Rashid Housing Establishment, Dubai Municipality and the Dubai Land Department, was launched on 18 July 2023 by His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Chairman of The Executive Council, and Chairman of Dubai’s Higher Committee for Development and Citizens Affairs.

The platform processed 68 requests for housing grant exchange services, benefiting 136 families. The grants were distributed across 23 areas in Dubai, including Al Yalayis, Al Awir First, Hind City Third and Fourth, Nad Hessa, Wadi Al Amardi, Mushrif and Al Warqaa Third and Fourth.

Citizens interested in the service can select a grant, express their interest to the grant holder, and digitally sign an exchange agreement through the ‘Emirati’ platform within the ‘Dubai Now’ application. The process typically takes five working days.

A customer satisfaction survey revealed that 90% of users are satisfied with the service. The housing grant exchange service is designed to regulate the exchange of grants, ensure legal compliance and safeguard the rights of all parties involved.

