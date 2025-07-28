ENEC, Hyundai E&C sign MoU to advance global nuclear energy collaboration

The Emirates Nuclear Energy Company (ENEC) and Hyundai Engineering & Construction (Hyundai E&C) today signed a strategic Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) in Seoul, Republic of Korea, to jointly explore international nuclear energy opportunities.

The collaboration between ENEC and Hyundai E&C builds on the longstanding strategic partnership between the UAE and the Republic of Korea in the nuclear sector and supports both countries’ shared goals to advancing peaceful nuclear energy in line with IEA and IAEA projections for a significant global scale-up of nuclear capacity by 2030 and 2050 respectively.

The MoU provides a comprehensive framework for knowledge sharing, collaborative evaluation of project participation, and assessment of strategic investment opportunities. It also includes the formation of a joint working group to identify areas of mutual interest and support the development of future nuclear energy initiatives.

ENEC is pursuing a new phase of investing in, collaborating with and consulting on both large nuclear reactors in addition to advancing new nuclear technologies both locally and internationally.

With the Barakah Nuclear Energy Plant fully operational, ENEC is now focused on working with global partners to support the acceleration of nuclear deployment and is committed to working with all responsible nations looking to deploy new nuclear or expand their existing fleets, and MOUs with companies such as Hyundai E&C are a clear demonstration of this approach.

Hyundai E&C was the lead contractor in the construction of the Barakah Nuclear Energy Plant, and a proven contributor to the UAE Peaceful Nuclear Energy Programme, which is now recognised as a global benchmark for safe and efficient nuclear development.

The signing follows a series of recent agreements between ENEC and leading global operators, technology developers, and energy companies. These partnerships form an integral part of ENEC’s broader focus on identifying global investment, collaboration and deployment opportunities to support the rapid delivery of civil nuclear energy, driving energy security and sustainability through the provision of clean baseload electricity.

The successful construction of the Barakah Nuclear Energy Plant, earned Hyundai E&C high praise from the global nuclear industry for demonstrating its unique risk management and construction capabilities.

As Korea and the UAE deepen their commitment to future cooperation in the energy sector, including nuclear, Hyundai E&C also plans to expand the horizon of their cooperation as a strategic partner, building on the trust and experience developed during the Barakah Nuclear Energy Plant project.