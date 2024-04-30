Entry Requirements for UAE in 2024: Visa or Permit Needed?

Wondering about the entry requirements for the United Arab Emirates (UAE)? Here's what you need to know to plan your visit according to the UAE governmental
2024 update
GCC citizens do not need a visa to enter the UAE. Some of the other nationalities can obtain a visa on arrival while others need to apply for a visa in advance. Find out if you need a visa to enter the UAE.
Citizens of GCC countries do not require a visa or permit or to be sponsored by a national or resident in the UAE. They need to produce their GCC country passport or national ID card at the point of entry into the UAE.
30-day visa on arrival
Citizens of these countries do not require advance visa arrangements to enter the UAE and can obtain a visa upon arrival for 30 days with a 10-day grace period for extension.
Brunei
Canada
China
Hong Kong SAR China
Ireland
Japan
Kazakhstan
Macau SAR China
Malaysia
Mauritius
Monaco
New Zealand
Singapore
Ukraine
United Kingdom
United States
Vatican City
90-day visa on arrival
Citizens of these countries do not require advance visa arrangements to enter the UAE and can obtain a visa upon arrival for 90 days:
Argentina
Austria
Azerbaijan
Bahamas
Barbados
Belarus
Belgium
Brazil
Bulgaria
Chile
Colombia
Costa Rica
Croatia
Cyprus
Czech Republic (Czechia)
Denmark
El Salvador
Estonia
Finland
France
Germany
Greece
Honduras
Hungary
Iceland
Israel
Italy
Kiribati
Latvia
Liechtenstein
Lithuania
Luxembourg
Maldives
Malta
Montenegro
Nauru
Netherlands
Norway
Paraguay
Peru
Poland
Portugal
Romania
Russia
San Marino
Serbia
Seychelles
Slovakia
Slovenia
Solomon Islands
South Korea (Republic of)
Spain
Saint Vincent and the Grenadines
Sweden
Switzerland
Uruguay
Uzbekistan
Vanuatu
- Pre-arranged entry permits
Anyone who does not have the privilege of getting a visa-free entry or a visa on arrival will require an entry permit prior to arrival into the UAE and someone to sponsor it.
Afghanistan
Albania
Algeria
Andorra
Angola
Anguilla
Antigua & Barbuda
Armenia
Australia
Bangladesh
Belize
Benin
Bermuda
Bhutan
Bolivia
Bosnia & Herzegovina
Botswana
Burkina Faso
Burundi
Cambodia
Cameroon
Cape Verde
Cayman Islands
Central African Republic
Chad
Comoros
Cuba
Djibouti
Dominica
Dominican Republic
Democratic Republic of the Congo
Ecuador
Egypt
Equatorial Guinea
Eritrea
Fiji
Gabon
Ghana
Gibraltar
Grenada
Guatemala
Guinea
Guinea-Bissau
Guyana
Haiti
India
Indonesia
Iran
Iraq
Ivory Coast
Jamaica
Jordan
Kenya
Kosovo
Kyrgyzstan
Laos
Lebanon
Lesotho
Liberia
Libya
North Macedonia
Madagascar
Malawi
Mali
Marshall Islands
Mauritania
Micronesia
Moldova
Mongolia
Montserrat
Morocco
Mozambique
Myanmar (Burma)
Namibia
Nepal
Nicaragua
Niger
Nigeria
Pakistan
Palau
Palestine
Panama
Papua New Guinea
Philippines
Republic of the Congo
Rwanda
Samoa
São Tomé and Príncipe
Senegal
Sierra Leone
Somalia
South Africa
South Sudan
Sri Lanka
Saint Kitts & Nevis
Saint Lucia
Sudan
Suriname
Syria
Taiwan, Republic of China
Tajikistan
Tanzania
Thailand
The Gambia
Timor-Leste (East Timor)
Togo
Tonga
Trinidad & Tobago
Tunisia
Republic of Turkey
Turkmenistan
Turks & Caicos Islands
Tuvalu
Uganda
Venezuela
Vietnam
Yemen
Zambia
Zimbabwe
- Requirements for an entry permit
These are the requirements for an entry permit:
1. You need a sponsor to apply for your entry permit. The sponsor could be:
o an Emirati citizen
o an expatriate resident with valid residency permit in the UAE
o a UAE-based airline
o a UAE-based hotel or tour agent
o a government entity
o companies in the private sector or free zones.
2. Prospective visitors seeking entry permits are required to have a genuine passport, valid for at least six months.
3. A visa ban prohibits a person from entering the country or taking up a new job. Prospective visitors must not have been deported or be banned from entering the UAE in which case, he needs to obtain special permission to re-enter.
- Illegal to work on a visit or tourist visa
Visitors and tourists should be aware that it is illegal to work in the UAE with or without pay while being on a visit or tourist visa. According to the UAE's labour and residency laws, a person cannot work if he has not been issued a work permit and an employment visa. Violators may be liable to fines and deportation.
