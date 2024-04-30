Entry Requirements for UAE in 2024: Visa or Permit Needed?

Wondering about the entry requirements for the United Arab Emirates (UAE)? Here's what you need to know to plan your visit according to the UAE governmental 2024 update

GCC citizens do not need a visa to enter the UAE. Some of the other nationalities can obtain a visa on arrival while others need to apply for a visa in advance. Find out if you need a visa to enter the UAE.

Visa-free entry

Citizens of GCC countries do not require a visa or permit or to be sponsored by a national or resident in the UAE. They need to produce their GCC country passport or national ID card at the point of entry into the UAE.

Visa on arrival

30-day visa on arrival

Citizens of these countries do not require advance visa arrangements to enter the UAE and can obtain a visa upon arrival for 30 days with a 10-day grace period for extension.

Brunei

Canada

China

Hong Kong SAR China

Ireland

Japan

Kazakhstan

Macau SAR China

Malaysia

Mauritius

Monaco

New Zealand

Singapore

Ukraine

United Kingdom

United States

Vatican City

90-day visa on arrival

Citizens of these countries do not require advance visa arrangements to enter the UAE and can obtain a visa upon arrival for 90 days:

Argentina

Austria

Azerbaijan

Bahamas

Barbados

Belarus

Belgium

Brazil

Bulgaria

Chile

Colombia

Costa Rica

Croatia

Cyprus

Czech Republic (Czechia)

Denmark

El Salvador

Estonia

Finland

France

Germany

Greece

Honduras

Hungary

Iceland

Israel

Italy

Kiribati

Latvia

Liechtenstein

Lithuania

Luxembourg

Maldives

Malta

Montenegro

Nauru

Netherlands

Norway

Paraguay

Peru

Poland

Portugal

Romania

Russia

San Marino

Serbia

Seychelles

Slovakia

Slovenia

Solomon Islands

South Korea (Republic of)

Spain

Saint Vincent and the Grenadines

Sweden

Switzerland

Uruguay

Uzbekistan

Vanuatu

Pre-arranged entry permits

Anyone who does not have the privilege of getting a visa-free entry or a visa on arrival will require an entry permit prior to arrival into the UAE and someone to sponsor it.

Afghanistan

Albania

Algeria

Andorra

Angola

Anguilla

Antigua & Barbuda

Armenia

Australia

Bangladesh

Belize

Benin

Bermuda

Bhutan

Bolivia

Bosnia & Herzegovina

Botswana

Burkina Faso

Burundi

Cambodia

Cameroon

Cape Verde

Cayman Islands

Central African Republic

Chad

Comoros

Cuba

Djibouti

Dominica

Dominican Republic

Democratic Republic of the Congo

Ecuador

Egypt

Equatorial Guinea

Eritrea

Fiji

Gabon

Ghana

Gibraltar

Grenada

Guatemala

Guinea

Guinea-Bissau

Guyana

Haiti

India

Indonesia

Iran

Iraq

Ivory Coast

Jamaica

Jordan

Kenya

Kosovo

Kyrgyzstan

Laos

Lebanon

Lesotho

Liberia

Libya

North Macedonia

Madagascar

Malawi

Mali

Marshall Islands

Mauritania

Micronesia

Moldova

Mongolia

Montserrat

Morocco

Mozambique

Myanmar (Burma)

Namibia

Nepal

Nicaragua

Niger

Nigeria

Pakistan

Palau

Palestine

Panama

Papua New Guinea

Philippines

Republic of the Congo

Rwanda

Samoa

São Tomé and Príncipe

Senegal

Sierra Leone

Somalia

South Africa

South Sudan

Sri Lanka

Saint Kitts & Nevis

Saint Lucia

Sudan

Suriname

Syria

Taiwan, Republic of China

Tajikistan

Tanzania

Thailand

The Gambia

Timor-Leste (East Timor)

Togo

Tonga

Trinidad & Tobago

Tunisia

Republic of Turkey

Turkmenistan

Turks & Caicos Islands

Tuvalu

Uganda

Venezuela

Vietnam

Yemen

Zambia

Zimbabwe

Requirements for an entry permit

These are the requirements for an entry permit:

1. You need a sponsor to apply for your entry permit. The sponsor could be:

o an Emirati citizen

o an expatriate resident with valid residency permit in the UAE

o a UAE-based airline

o a UAE-based hotel or tour agent

o a government entity

o companies in the private sector or free zones.

2. Prospective visitors seeking entry permits are required to have a genuine passport, valid for at least six months.

3. A visa ban prohibits a person from entering the country or taking up a new job. Prospective visitors must not have been deported or be banned from entering the UAE in which case, he needs to obtain special permission to re-enter.

Illegal to work on a visit or tourist visa

Visitors and tourists should be aware that it is illegal to work in the UAE with or without pay while being on a visit or tourist visa. According to the UAE's labour and residency laws, a person cannot work if he has not been issued a work permit and an employment visa. Violators may be liable to fines and deportation.

