‘Ethraa’ Career Fair wraps up in Dubai with strong Emirati participation

The 8th edition of the Ethraa Career Fair concluded in Dubai, recording strong participation from Emirati talents and a wide range of employers in the financial sector.

Organised by the Emirates Institute of Finance (EIF), in cooperation with the Central Bank of the UAE, the Emirati Talent Competitiveness Council (Nafis), the Emirati Human Resources Development Council – Dubai, and Al Futtaim Group, the event brought together more than 60 government entities, banks, insurance firms, exchange houses, and financial institutions operating in the UAE.

The fair attracted 679 job seekers, offering direct employment opportunities alongside specialised skill development workshops. A dedicated career guidance booth also witnessed significant engagement from Emirati participants, reflecting strong interest in career advancement and professional growth.

The event forms part of the Ethraa initiative, which aims to support Emiratisation in the financial, banking, and insurance sectors by creating over 10,000 job opportunities for UAE nationals by 2027. The initiative also seeks to equip Emiratis with the skills needed to contribute to the future of key economic sectors and strengthen their role in sustainable national development.

Abdullah Ali bin Zayed Al Falasi, Director-General of Dubai Government Human Resources and Vice Chairman of the Emirati Human Resources Development Council in Dubai, said, “The Ethraa Career Fair serves as a strategic platform to showcase the Council’s efforts in developing a robust professional empowerment system for national talent and raising awareness of the quality opportunities available within the financial sector.

We believe that such events contribute to generating accurate data on market trends and needs, enriching planning tools and enhancing the effectiveness of Emiratisation-related policies. The organisational success witnessed in this edition reflects an advanced model of coordination among partners and opens new avenues for expanding impactful initiatives in alignment with the Dubai Economic Agenda (D33) and the emirate’s vision for strengthening the future readiness of national talent”.

Saif Humaid Al Dhaheri, Assistant Governor for Banking Operations and Support Services at the Central Bank of the UAE and Vice Chairman of the EIF Board of Directors, stated that the Ethraa Career Fair reflects the Central Bank’s strong commitment to developing and empowering national talent in the financial sector. This is achieved by providing strategic platforms that accelerate Emiratisation and enhance the development of Emirati human capital, in alignment with the UAE’s vision for a more sustainable and competitive future.

He noted that the fair’s continued success demonstrates the effectiveness of public-private partnerships in supporting economic development goals and praised the pivotal role of the Nafis Programme in opening broad career pathways for Emiratis and enabling them to assume leadership roles across the financial industry.

