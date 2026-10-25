Etihad Rail offers discounted fares for children and senior citizens, starting from AED 10
Special fares for children aged 2 to 17 and senior citizens aged over 60 are available across several Etihad Rail routes, with prices varying by destination and travel class
By Muwaffaq Muhammad2 min read
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Ticket prices for children aged 2 to 17 start from AED 10, while fares for senior citizens aged over 60 start from AED 16. Prices vary according to the destination and chosen travel class, either Comfort or Premium. File picture used for illustrative purpose.
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