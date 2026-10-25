Home UAE Etihad Rail offers discounted fares for children and senior citizens, starting from AED 10

Etihad Rail offers discounted fares for children and senior citizens, starting from AED 10

Special fares for children aged 2 to 17 and senior citizens aged over 60 are available across several Etihad Rail routes, with prices varying by destination and travel class

By Muwaffaq Muhammad Published: 25 October 2026, 15:08 (UAE) 2 min read Share