Etihad Rail provides passenger rail services between Al Ghuwaifat, Al Faya stations in coordination with ADCMC

Etihad Rail, in an exceptional step, operated a passenger train as part of its trial runs on the route connecting Al Ghuwaifat station on the Saudi border and Al Faya station in Abu Dhabi.

This measure supports the continuity of vital services and provides safe, reliable transport alternatives, guided by continuous risk assessment and evolving circumstances.

The move is part of ongoing efforts to strengthen preparedness and enhance response efficiency in light of the current regional situation, and in direct coordination with the Emergencies, Crises and Disasters Management Centre Abu Dhabi (ADCMC).

The link between the two stations is strategically significant, as it enhances the geographical connection between the two countries and supports the smooth flow of movement to and from key ports. It facilitates mobility for both nationals and residents and enables the relevant authorities to activate alternative routes in line with approved response plans.

The operation of this route is part of a broader package of operational and proactive measures implemented in coordination between the Centre and the relevant authorities. These measures are designed to ensure the integration of roles and to strengthen logistical security, in line with business continuity plans and multi-scenario risk management frameworks.