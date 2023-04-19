Events Security Committee Unveils Plan for Safe Eid Al-Fitr Festivities in Dubai

Dubai Police confirmed that they had completed all necessary preparations with partners to ensure a safe and joyous celebration of Eid Al-Fitr.

Major General Abdullah Ali Al Ghaithi, Assistant Commander-in-Chief for Operations Affairs and Head of the Events Security Committee, stated that the Committee is fully prepared for Eid Al-Fitr celebrations by implementing an integrated security plan, including securing all mosques and large prayer grounds where Eid prayers are held. He explained that patrols would be deployed on all roads, in vital and tourist areas, as well as shopping centres and open markets, to reinforce security measures, ease congestion, and maintain smooth traffic flow.

Al Ghaithi outlined that the security plan for Eid Al-Fitr includes deploying 66 traffic sergeants, 798 private security personnel, 165 lifeguards at Dubai beaches, 14 maritime security boats, 123 ambulances, 738 paramedics, ten rescue boats, 4,387 police officers, 29 bicycle patrols, 465 security patrols, 75 civil defence vehicles, 24 small cranes, and 17 land rescue patrols.

Al Ghaithi also confirmed the readiness of the Command and Control Centre to receive emergency reports 24/7, ensuring the swift arrival of specialized police teams. He reminded the public to call 901 for non-emergency cases and 999 for emergencies or use the "Police Eye" service via Dubai Police smart app to report any observations or violations.

Al Ghaithi further urged the public to adhere to speed limits on roads, avoid high-speed driving, and pay attention to children in public places and beaches.

Furthermore, Al Ghaithi called on families not to allow their children to play with fireworks during Eid, due to their dangers, such as causing burns, deformities, and even permanent disabilities.

‘Fireworks can also lead to fires that threaten lives and property, causing material and environmental damages,’ he warned.

