Execution of 4 Convicted Drug Traffickers and Acquittal of 3 Others in Abu Dhabi

The Grand Criminal Court at the Federal Primary Court in Abu Dhabi issued a unanimous verdict to execute 4 defendants of Asian nationalities after convicting them of charges related to the importation and trafficking of drugs. The fifth defendant was sentenced to one year in prison, while the remaining 3 defendants were acquitted of the charges against them.

The incident dates back to when a maritime patrol affiliated with the state suspected a speedboat, and as the patrol approached, the individuals on board fled towards one of the state's beaches. They jumped out of the boat and attempted to hide from sight inside under-construction buildings near the beach.

During the search of the speedboat, a security officer discovered 10 cloth bags and 4 black bags containing substances that were confirmed by laboratory testing to be drugs, including hashish, heroin, methadone, opium, amphetamines, pregabalin, and tramadol. At the same time, a local vehicle parked in the same location was also found.

The Criminal Evidence Department took charge of lifting fingerprints, which led to the identification and location of the 4 defendants. The relevant authorities, in cooperation with their confidential sources, apprehended the suspects and referred them to the Public Prosecution, and subsequently to the competent court.

In court, the lawyer Rabia Abdulrahman, who represented the sixth defendant (the owner of the vehicle parked at the beach), stated that her client consistently denied all the charges throughout the investigation. She pointed out that the testimonies of the other defendants confirm beyond doubt that he had no role in the crime and did not participate in it. The case documents support the fact that the defendant was merely a well-intentioned driver who was asked by one of the other defendants to transport the remaining three defendants to a location in the country due to his work in the transportation field and his extensive connections with individuals and companies involved in delivery services.

Lawyer Rabia Abdulrahman further explained that the search procedures conducted by the relevant authorities on the sixth defendant revealed no presence of drugs, and the result of his analysis came out negative for any drug substances. Moreover, the case documents did not include any investigations indicating that the defendant had participated or conspired with the other defendants, indicating that he acted in good faith and did not collaborate or agree to import the drugs.

