Expected Weather Tomorrow in the UAE

The National Center of Meteorology expects the weather to be generally clear tomorrow, with partial cloudiness at times. Clouds are expected to appear to the east in the afternoon, becoming humid at night and Saturday morning with a chance of fog or light fog in some coastal and inland areas. Winds will be light to moderate.

Winds: Southeast to northeast / 10 to 20 km/h reaching up to 30 km/h.

Arabian Gulf: Light waves, with the first tide occurring at 09:16, the second tide at 23:56, the first islands at 16:44, and the second islands at 05:38.

Oman Sea: Light waves, with the first tide occurring at 19:41, the second tide at 07:51, the first islands at 13:17, and the second islands at 02:06.

Below are the expected maximum and minimum temperatures and humidity levels for tomorrow:

City / Maximum Temperature / Minimum Temperature / Maximum Humidity / Minimum Humidity

Abu Dhabi 33 20 85 25

Dubai 33 19 85 25

Sharjah 31 19 85 25

Ajman 28 20 85 40

Umm Al Quwain 29 19 85 30

Ras Al Khaimah 32 19 85 30

Fujairah 33 23 70 25

Al Ain 31 18 80 20

Liwa 36 20 85 15

Al Ruwais 35 20 85 25

Al Sila 36 20 80 10

Dalma 31 23 85 30

Tunb Al Kubra / Small 30 22 85 45

Abu Musa 30 22 85 45.

Follow Emirates 24|7 on Google News.