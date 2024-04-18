Expected Weather Tomorrow in the UAE

- City Fajr Shuruq Duhr Asr Magrib Isha
- Dubai 04:33 05:50 12:21 15:48 18:46 20:03
The National Center of Meteorology expects the weather to be generally clear tomorrow, with partial cloudiness at times. Clouds are expected to appear to the east in the afternoon, becoming humid at night and Saturday morning with a chance of fog or light fog in some coastal and inland areas. Winds will be light to moderate.
Winds: Southeast to northeast / 10 to 20 km/h reaching up to 30 km/h.
Arabian Gulf: Light waves, with the first tide occurring at 09:16, the second tide at 23:56, the first islands at 16:44, and the second islands at 05:38.
Oman Sea: Light waves, with the first tide occurring at 19:41, the second tide at 07:51, the first islands at 13:17, and the second islands at 02:06.
Below are the expected maximum and minimum temperatures and humidity levels for tomorrow:
City / Maximum Temperature / Minimum Temperature / Maximum Humidity / Minimum Humidity
Abu Dhabi 33 20 85 25
Dubai 33 19 85 25
Sharjah 31 19 85 25
Ajman 28 20 85 40
Umm Al Quwain 29 19 85 30
Ras Al Khaimah 32 19 85 30
Fujairah 33 23 70 25
Al Ain 31 18 80 20
Liwa 36 20 85 15
Al Ruwais 35 20 85 25
Al Sila 36 20 80 10
Dalma 31 23 85 30
Tunb Al Kubra / Small 30 22 85 45
Abu Musa 30 22 85 45.
