Extension of Remote Learning Activation in Sharjah Tomorrow, Monday

The local team for emergency, crisis, and disaster management in Sharjah has decided to extend the activation of remote learning for private schools in the emirate. This decision will take effect tomorrow, Monday, April 22nd, to ensure the readiness of schools and surrounding areas to accommodate students and faculty after the recent weather conditions experienced by the country.

This decision comes as a measure to safeguard public safety amidst the heightened state of alertness and preparedness to face the consequences of the weather conditions, and to continue the necessary measures to maintain the safety of everyone.

