Facilitating seamless travel on Dubai Metro Red Line

Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA), in cooperation with Keolis MHI (the operator of Dubai Metro and Tram), unveiled an improvement to the timetable of Dubai Metro Red Line Y junction (Meeting point of three railways) to eliminate the need for passengers to interchange at Jabal Ali metro station starting 15th April, 2024.



This strategic enhancement is a key part of RTA's commitment to improving trip schedules, punctuality, and operational efficiency, while enhancing the journey experience for public transport users.



The upgrade entails a significant overhaul of the metro's operating mechanism on Dubai metro’s Red Lines by creating (Y junction) while maintaining punctuality at peak times. Y-Junction train operations is the international terminology, trains will operate alternately, ensuring seamless journeys from Centrepoint directly to UAE Exchange Station and Expo 2020 Station without the hassle of switching trains at Jabal Ali Station. Similarly, trips originating from Expo 2020 and UAE Exchange will terminate at Centrepoint, streamlining the commuting process for all.



Hassan Al Mutawa, Director of Rail Operation at RTA emphasized that these enhancements were determined based on studies indicating a consistent rise in the ridership of Metro’s Red Line. The upgrades demonstrate RTA's commitment to improving public transport journey experiences.



"Passengers would no longer need to interchange / swap at Jabal Ali metro station. The commuters traveling from Ibn Battuta station to UAE Exchange can now benefit from a direct journey, while those heading to Gardens - EXPO 2020 can conveniently board a train directly to their destination, explained Al Mutawa.



“Additionally, terminal station information would be prominently displayed on Passenger digital Information screens at Platforms and announced via Public Announcements upon Train Arrivals, further enhancing passenger convenience,” he noted.



There will be additional staff deployed to guide and educate the passengers before and after the implementation for few weeks.



Al Mutawa emphasized the numerous benefits that would arise from this initiative. Firstly, it would greatly reduce station crowds and waiting times, improving the passenger journey experience. Additionally, the initiative would result in energy savings, because of the lower number of train kilometres, reduced power consumption during runs and less number of trains required to run this timetable.



"These enhancements represent a monumental leap for passengers using Dubai Metro Red Line, solidifying Dubai's status as a global leader in providing unparalleled public transportation services. "We are confident that these improvements will not only meet but exceed the expectations of our esteemed commuters, marking yet another milestone in Dubai's journey towards being the Word Leader in Seamless and Sustainable Mobility, he concluded.



Follow Emirates 24|7 on Google News.