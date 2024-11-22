FAHR announces Eid Al Etihad holiday for federal government

The Federal Authority for Government Human Resources (FAHR) has announced that the official holiday for the 53rd Eid Al Etihad for employees of ministries and federal entities will be on Monday and Tuesday, 2nd and 3rd December. Work will resume on Wednesday, 4th December.

This decision aligns with the Cabinet's decision on the approved official holidays calendar for both the government and private sectors in the UAE for 2024, as stated in a circular issued by the Authority to all federal ministries and entities.

On this occasion, FAHR extended its greetings to the leadership, government and people of the UAE, praying to Allah Almighty for continued progress and prosperity for the nation.

